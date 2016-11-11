‘Vulnerable’ missing man from Calderdale hasn’t been seen for nine months

Detectives in West Yorkshire have released a new appeal for help in finding a missing vulnerable man from Calderdale who hasn’t been seen for nine months.

They have released new pictures of 20-year-old Antony Hill, one of which is the last known sighting of him at a bank in the centre of Manchester.

Antony Hill was 19 when he was reported missing on March 21. CCTV footage of Antony places him in the Market Street area of Manchester on February 23, however he has not made contact with his friends or his family, and there have been no sightings of him since.

The last confirmed sighting of him was on February 22, when he was given a lift by a friend and dropped off in Todmorden Town Centre.

Antony is described by his family as ‘outgoing’ and is known to use a number of names, including his full name Antony Peter William Hill, Antony Hill and the names Antony Richie and Antoine Richis.

He is known to have contacts in the Upper Valley area of Calderdale, as well as in Lancashire and Manchester. He may also have contacts or associates within the LGBT community in these areas or further afield.

He had lived at a number of properties in the time before his was last seen and is known to move on regularly to new accommodation.

He is described as white, 5”10” tall of very slim build with short dark hair.

Detective Inspector Allan Raw of Calderdale District Police said; “We have been looking for Antony since he was reported missing and continue to appeal for anyone who has seen or heard from him to come forward. Due to the regularity that Antony moves accommodation, he was absent several weeks before he was reported missing, and we have very few clues as to where he may have gone. We know he was in Manchester in February, but he could have travelled anywhere across the UK.

“Understandably, his family and friends are increasingly worried and urge him to get in contact and let someone know that he is OK. Antony has celebrated a birthday whilst missing and his absence continues to be a concern as it is very out of character for him not be in contact with them.

“Police consider Antony to be a vulnerable young man and we want to know that he is safe and well.

“Antony may have contacts and associates within the LGBT community where he is now living and/or working, he may be using one of the aliases mentioned or possibly using another identity altogether.

“Our enquiries to locate Antony continue, and we would appeal to anyone who has seen or heard from him since February, or who knows where is now to speak to police. I would also appeal directly to Antony himself to get in contact with us to let us know is he OK.”

Information can be passed to police via 101 quoting 13160126157. Information about Antony can also be passed to the free, confidential 24 hour missingpeople.org helpline on 116 000.