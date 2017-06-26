Waitress claims she was sacked for not wearing a bra to work

A waitress claims she was sacked for refusing to wear a bra at work at a Beverley restaurant.

The 22-year-old claimed she had been left "completely shocked" when her manager at the Bird and Beer in North Bar Within, told her she had to wear a bra.

The woman, who posted a picture of herself in a grey, crew neck T-shirt, alleged she had been the subject of an "inappropriate sexual remark" the day before.

In a Facebook post which has been shared hundreds of times, she said: "I am absolutely disgusted, with the unprofessionalism, and blatant lack of respect for my right as a woman to wear whatever makes me personally comfortable.

"Nobody should EVER feel the need to hide themselves in order to stay away from unwanted sexual comments/behaviour."

The restaurant has denied her claims, stating: "We can confirm that no employees have been dismissed from the company regarding these allegations.

"We have a duty of care to protect all of our employees from any discrimination or sexual harassment within the work place and we take any comments towards our employees very seriously and act upon them immediately in a professional manner."

However the 22-year-old said on her Facebook page: "As Everyone can see Bird and Beer have denied my claims. I was told flat out, I would not be able to go to work and do my job unless I was wearing a bra. I said I wouldn't be wearing a bra and I was told to leave work, for the second day in a row."

It has prompted furious debate with some commentators saying going bra-less was "unprofessional", but many more urging her to take legal action.

Sara Watts commented: "This is absolutely disgusting! I don't understand how a woman's nipple is offensive and a mans isn't?!"

Another advised her to see an employment lawyer, stating: "Sexual harassment at work is illegal and you are protected by law."