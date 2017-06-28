Wakefield man charged under the Explosives Act

A 41-year-old man from Wakefield is due to appear in court charged with two offences under the Explosives Act.

Vladimir Madle, of Westgate End, Wakefield has been charged with possession of an offensive weapon and two drugs offences under the Act, and will appear before Leeds Magistrates Court today.

Mr Madle was arrested on Sunday and was charged with the offences last night following an investigation by the North East Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU), with support from West Yorkshire Police.

The charges do not relate to terrorism, CTU said.