Wakefield seat expected to be close contest

It could be a very close result in the race to win the Wakefield seat.

There had been a lot of speculation during campaigning that Labour’s Mary Creagh would lose a lot of voters in this historically Labour heartland after she voted against article 50.

Ms Creagh was among 49 Labour MPs who defied an official order by the party to vote for the Brexit bill.

She has faced a lot of backlash from voters in the city over the decision after Wakefield voted leave in the EU referendum.

In the June 2016 referendum 66.3 per cent of voters in the Wakefield Council area voted to leave the EU, way higher than the national Brexit vote of 51.9 per cent.

But the general election result looks to go down to the wire in a direct fight between the Tory candidate Antony Calvert and Ms Creagh.

Results are expected to be known after 3am.