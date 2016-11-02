Wakefield wiring firm expands into USA

Car parts firm Auto Electrical Supplies (AES) has completed the first phase of its international expansion after opening of a new facility near to Chicago.

The Wakefield-based firm has launched AES USA Corp in Elk Grove Village close to the city’s O’Hare International Airport. It is the first stockist distributor of the Harnessflex brand of products.

Set up in 1992, the firm specialises in vehicle wiring technology and is operated by James Fawkes who said he was “delighted” at the international venture.

Replicating its UK model, AES USA Corp will offer a 24 hour turnaround service for all stocked items.

The firm, which as a £3m turnover in the UK boasts customers ranging from Caterpillar, JCB, Terrex Equipment,and West Yorkshire Police.

Mr Fawkes is now targeting a £10m turnover in the USA within the next five years.

Mr Fawkes said of the expansion that “it was the area itself that actually swayed the final decision being a growing hub of current and potential customers.

“Once the AES USA site has settled in and shown the success and natural expansion as expected, other areas can then be explored such as Canada and Mexico, which are known for forever providing opportunity.”

The business has at various stages exported to India, France, the United Arab Emirates, Israel, China and the United States.

In 2012 it relocated from its home of 17 years on George Street in Wakefield, to a new £300,000 base on Thornes Road in the city following a Royal Bank of Scotland loan.