Walker dies on moor in North Yorkshire

A 59-year-old woman died while walking the Pennine Way yesterday afternoon.

The woman was south of Water Sinks on Malham Moor when she collapsed and fell unconscious.

The Cave Rescue Organisation (CRO) were alerted just before 4pm while one team of volunteers was responding to another call for help near Ingleton.

A spokesman said: “A small group of CRO members, who were with the team’s display trailer at Malham Show, arrived on scene very soon after the air ambulance and road ambulance.

“Sadly, resuscitation was unsuccessful. Once Police approval had been received, the deceased was carried by stretcher to the road ambulance, with the assistance of her family.”

Meanwhile, the team called out to Storrs Common near Ingleton came to the aid of a 54-year-old woman who had injured her ankle.

The woman tripped and fell while walking the Ingleton Waterfalls Trail.

She was carried by stretcher to the road and helped into the family car so she could be taken to hospital.