WANdisco appoint new chief finance director

Sheffield-based big data firm WANdisco has appointed Erik Miller as its news chief financial officer, it has confirmed.

Mr Miller joins with immediate effect and will also take a seat on the firm’s board at director level.

The 56-year-old Mr Miller, who will be based at the company’s California office is described as a seasoned technology sector executive with over 20 years’ experience of shaping and leading the finance functions of both privately and publicly held high-growth technology companies.

He has previously held the roles of chief financial officer of Envivio, Inc. – a NASDAQ listed, multinational software-based video processing company. During his tenure, Envivio tripled revenues and successfully listed on NASDAQ in 2012. Envivio was purchased by Ericsson AB in October 2015.

Paul Walker, non-executive chairman of WANdisco, said: “It gives me great pleasure to welcome Erik to the WANdisco team.

“Erik has strong and successful experience with companies at WANdisco’s stage and size and he will make an excellent addition to the Board. His skills and experience in the software sector and the public equity markets will build neatly upon the strong financial platform we have worked hard to put in place in recent years.

“We all look forward to working with him.”