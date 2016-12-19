Software firm WANdisco has won a "major new customer" through its partnership with computing giant IBM.

The Sheffield-based big data firm said it has won a significant contract with an unnamed major​,​ multinational car producer in a deal which will see IBM deploy WANdisco's patented cloud so​lution, WANdisco Fusion​,​ direct to the customer.

The agreement is valued at £800,000 in royalties to be paid to WANdisco.

WANdisco Fusion will be used to ensure customer data is moved seamlessly between data cent​re​s and the cloud.

​The Sheffield-based firm said it is imperative this is done without any downtime or disruption, and WANdisco Fusion is the only solution capable of delivering this with continuously changing large data sets as the customer moves to self-driving cars, following a major trend transforming the automotive industry.

​​David Richards, C​EO and ​i​nterim ​c​hairman of WANdisco, ​said:​ ​“This is an extremely important contract win for WANdisco which demonstrates our OEM partnership with IBM is capable of delivering significant value for our business.

​"​This agreement has been secured on the basis that WANdisco Fusion was the only solution that could ensure complete data consistency without any downtime – which continues to distinguish us from our competitors.

“Both WANdisco and IBM continue to develop a significant pipeline of new business opportunities.”​

This ​latest ​deal follows a smaller order with a major European bank that IBM closed on behalf of WANdisco through the OEM sales partnership in ​the third quarter of​ this year, after finalising the OEM deal in April 2016.

In addition, WANdisco has now completed joint product development and has trained over 5,000 quota carrying IBM reps​. It said this​ demonstrat​es​ the true scale of ​its partnership​ with IBM​.

The announcement follows the news earlier this month that WANdisco ha​d​ appoint​ed​ two ​board members after a series of role changes at the firm.

​Erik Miller​, ​56​,​ has rejoined the ​c​ompany on a full time basis as ​c​hief ​f​inancial ​o​fficer and ​has been ​reappointed as a ​b​oard ​d​irector. Mr Miller ha​d​ held the role of Interim SVP of ​finance at WAN​d​isco since October and ​he​ assume​d​ his new role with immediate effect.

Mr Miller has held a number of senior financial positions, most recently serving between 2010 and 2016 as ​c​hief ​f​inancial ​o​fficer of Envivio, a NASDAQ listed, multinational software-based video processing company.

Karl Monaghan, 54, ​was appointed to the board as a non-executive director. Mr Monaghan is currently managing partner at Ashling Capital, which he founded in 2002, to provide consultancy services to both quoted and private companies.

W​ANdisco has been ​through a turbulent period which saw co-founder ​Mr Richards re-appointed as chief executive​ in October​, just a week after the board announced he was stepping down.