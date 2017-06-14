WANdisco wins first retail customer

Shares in big data software firm WANdisco jumped 11 per cent after the group won a new contract with a major American multi-national retailer worth $2m (£1.6m).

The Sheffield-based firm said​ the American group, its first retail customer, is keen to gain ​greater levels of consumer insight – data which is invaluable in the retail sector. Wandisco’s shares rose 50p to 510p.

The contract was secured directly by WANdisco and the $2m will be paid in full, upfront in 30 days.

The client will use WANdisco’s patented Big Data and Cloud product, WANdisco Fusion, on a three-and-a-half-year subscription licence agreement.

WANdisco said Fusion was deemed to be the only solution which enabled the client to move active, critical data seamlessly between primary and disaster recovery sites and the Cloud with no downtime.

David Richards, CEO and co-founder of WANdisco, said: “For a retailer of this scale downtime is not an option.

“The client is replacing legacy systems so it can generate greater levels of consumer insight and merchandising intelligence – data which is invaluable in the retail sector.

“With our patented technology, the client can now move large volumes of critical data and upgrade its systems seamlessly, whilst maintaining strict service level agreements across its disaster recovery operations.

“This contract marks our entry into the retail sector – a new vertical for WANdisco – demonstrating that the requirement for Fusion exists across a multitude of industries globally.”