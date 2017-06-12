Want to get a cup of tea delivered by Jonny Brownlee?

Only hours ago he was claiming silver in the World Series triathlon race in Leeds.

But today Jonny Brownlee is back on his bike to deliver cups of Yorkshire Tea around his home city.

The brand, which sponsors Jonny and brother Alistair, has teamed up with takeaway delivery app Deliveroo to bike free brews around Leeds.

Users of the app can order from Yorkshire Tea's menu and enter the promotion code PROPER to receive a free round of teas delivered to their home or office in the city centre.

Jonny is acting as courier in Leeds while Alistair will be performing the same task in central London.

Orders must be placed between 2 and 5pm today.