WANTED: Buckingham Palace butler to serve the Royal Family

Do you think Buckingham Palace could do with a Yorkshire touch?

The palace's hospitality team is seeking a trainee butler to serve the Royal Family. Do you have what it takes?

Would you like to work for the Queen?

The pay

If successful, you'll be paid £18,500 and you'll get somewhere to stay - but there is a salary adjustment for accommodation.

The hours

Full-time. You'll be working five days out of seven

The role

You would work for the Master of the Household's Department, which handles everything involved in the official and private entertaining across all the Royal residences.

You'll take care of guests from welcome to goodbye, including state banquets.

Experience needed

Previous hospitality experience would be an advantage, but the palace is "more interested in your proactive approach and ability to tackle new challenges."

Waant to apply? Applications close at the end of this month - 11.55pm on April 30.