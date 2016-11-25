Wanted man jumped garden fences while chased by Leeds police

A wanted man ran through gardens and jumped fences in a Leeds suburb as he tried to escape officers in hot pursuit.

The man, who was wanted for theft and an outstanding court warrant, also barged through a group of mums pushing their children in prams during yesterday morning's chase in Middleton.

A police spokesman said the man had been detained after a short chase involving officers and a police dog on the ground.

Additional support was given by the police helicopter.

Two PCSOs had spotted the man near Middleton Ring Road while they were out on school patrols and called in a report at around 9am.