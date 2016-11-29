War medals and sentimental jewellery haul stolen by burglars

War medals and precious jewellery were stolen during a burglary in Huddersfield.

It happened overnight on November 19, at a home on Top of the Hill in Thurstonland.

Police said the burglars stole a large haul of expensive and sentimental jewellery.

Stolen items included three First World War medals - engraved with the name James Kilner - a women's Rolex watch, two wedding rings and an engagement ring.

The thieves also stole two gold pocket watches among other jewellery.

PC Sarah Culley, of Kirklees CID, said: "We are appealing to members of the public who have any information about this burglary, or have been approached by anyone trying to sell any of these items.

"This incident has been extremely distressing to the home owners and many of the items stolen are incredibly sentimental and we are hoping to reunite these pieces with their rightful owners.

"Anyone with any information is asked to contact myself at Kirklees CID via 101 quoting crime reference 13160697200 or alternatively contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."