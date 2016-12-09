Warning after elderly people left with burns after West Yorkshire house fires

Fire chiefs have issued a warning after two elderly people left with burns after house fires in West Yorkshire this morning (Friday).

Crews were called to Deanswood Garth, Moortown, Leeds, after a fire broke out at around 11am while a man was lying on an electric blanked when it started smouldering.

The man, in his 60s, managed to escape the home with his two dogs but was burned in the fire, which completely destroyed a bedroom.

And, just 40 minutes before the fire in Leeds, crews were called at around 10.25am to Unity Street South in Bingley after a clothes horse caught fire.

A man inside the home, in his 80s, was burned on his arm and struggled to get outside.

Firefighters forced entry to the home and rescued him, but the pensioner suffered smoke inhalation.

In both cases, the homes had working smoke alarms fitted but West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue service is asking people to look for hazards when visitng elderly people.

Area Manager for Fire Safety Chris Kirby said: “Sadly both individuals have received burns after accidental fires started in their homes and both have been taken to hospital as a result. We wish them the best for a speedy recovery.

“Fortunately both individuals had working smoke alarms but we always advise that, upon discovering a fire, get out of the property, stay out and call the fire brigade out.

“Having much loved pets in the home can be a draw back into the fire but please leave this to the professionals. The best thing to do is to have an escape route planned out so you can make your exit quickly and call for help.”

The Fire Service launched a Cherished Campaign on November 1, asking for the community’s help in spotting hazards in the home of older friends, relatives and neighbours.