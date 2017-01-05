Warning after spate of Land Rover and quad bike thefts

A warning has been issued to owners of quad bikes and Land Rovers after a spate of thefts in North Yorkshire.

Police are urging owners to take steps to protect their vehicles after Land Rover Defenders were stolen from Boroughbridge, Coniston Cold and Drebley during the festive period.

The county's force today said quad bikes had also been taken from Castleton, Goathland and Pickering.

PCSO Sally Breen, from North Yorkshire Police's Rural Taskforce, said: "I am urging anyone who owns a Land Rover or a quad bike - and particularly if they live in an isolated, rural area - to take extra steps to ensure their vehicles are left safe and secure. It's much better to spend a bit of time and money now on better security than to go through the inconvenience and upset of having your vehicle stolen.

"Members of the pulic act as our eyes and ears in rural areas, and so if you are aware of any suspicious activity, don't hesitate to call it in, and we will take action."

Owners are being advised to always leave vehicles locked and alarmed, if possible, and consider fitting an after-market approved immobiliser.

They should be parked in a garage or secure area, or in a well-lit open space.

Keys should never be left in the ignition, in the same place where the vehicle is kept, or near the front door of a home.

People should be wary of anyone taking an interest in their vehicle, and consider a tracker device and marking system.

VIN numbers of quad bikes not registered for the road should also be noted down by owners so that there is a unique reference to allow its identification if it is recovered.

Anyone with any information about quad bike or Land Rover thefts should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 or 999 in an emergency.