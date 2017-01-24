Warning after Yorkshire man asked 12-year-old boy to get in his car

An appeal has been launched after a man driving a black people carrier pulled up alongside a 12-year-old boy and asked him to get in the car.

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information following a suspicious incident that occurred in York earlier this month.

It happened on St Marks Grove in Rawcliffe between 5.25pm and 5.35pm on Wednesday 11 January 2017.

A spokesman said: "A 12-year-old boy was walking home from St Marks Church on Howards Drive in the direction of the “Rawcliffe Rec” when a large black vehicle, possibly a people carrier, appeared alongside the boy.

"A man who was driving the car attempted to persuade the boy to get into the vehicle. Thankfully the boy did not get in the car and ran away.

"Although we believe this is an isolated incident our advice is to always remain vigilant and never get into a car with a stranger.

"We are conducting enquiries and are requesting the public’s assistance to help determine the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

"In particular, we are appealing for information about the possible make and model of the car, the description of the driver and any passengers that were in the car, and which direction the vehicle went.

"If you can help, please contact us on 101, select option 2, and ask for Nikki Jackson. You can also email nikki.jackson@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

"Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12170005941"