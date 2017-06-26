WARNING: Yellow weather warning issued for heavy rain in Yorkshire

It's fair to say Leeds and Yorkshire as a whole has enjoyed basking in the beautiful sunshine in the past few weeks.

But on Tuesday (June 27) that is set to come to a crushing end, according to the Met Office.

The weather experts have issued a yellow weather warning for rain, set to hit West Yorkshire particularly hard.

The forecaster said: A large area of rain will move into northwest England Monday night into Tuesday.

"This will be heavy and persistent in places with widely 20 mm falling and 40-60 mm possible in the most exposed spots.

"It looks most likely that parts of Lancashire and the surrounding areas will see some of the highest totals and so are more likely to see some disruption from localised flooding."