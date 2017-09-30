WARNING: Yellow weather warning issued for parts of Yorkshire on Monday

A yellow weather warning – meaning ‘be aware’ - has been issued for parts of Yorkshire on Monday with the remnants of Hurricane Lee set to batter the region.

Weather forecasters say high winds and rain will bring disruption to West Yorkshire and North Yorkshire as well as York and parts of the East Riding.

The forecasters says: “Strong west or northwest winds are likely to affect northern areas of the UK on Monday. Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely. Some bus and train journeys may be affected with some journeys taking longer. Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges are likely. Some short term interruptions to power supplies are possible.