Warsi to judge for Asian business awards

Baroness Warsi is set to be on the judging panel at this year’s Yorkshire Asian Business Association awards dinner as organisers seek to recognise the contribution that Asian firms make to the regional and national economy.

The event will be hosted by BBC’s Tommy Sandhu on September 29 and be held in Bradford at the Cedar Court Hotel, with an estimated 500 guests anticipated to attend.

Yorkshire Asian Business Association chairman Amarjit Singh said: “Asian Business have come a long way and have traditionally punched above their weight both in terms of their contribution to the UK and the diversity of business models.

“All too often these business go unrecognised and YABA are delighted to be changing that through the YABA awards and our ongoing efforts to accelerate the growth of business across the region.

“We hope that the characteristics of success our winners demonstrated will act as a beacon for others, and go some way towards challenging perceptions within the region of what Asian business do.

“We would like to thank our incredible and diverse board, our sponsors and of course our members.”

After such high standard entries across the nominations last year, YABA’s president Ajaz Ahmed said he expects this year’s to be even higher and that Asian businesses are developing and doing things that have not been seen before with so much diversity and innovation.

Baroness Warsi, a former cabinet member and from Dewsbury, will join Tommy Nagra, the head of channel development and partnerships at the BBC on the judging panel.

The event’s organisers have promised “incredible entertainment, high profile speakers, a delicious three course Indian fusion dinner, and the opportunity to network with business leaders from across the region”.

It will feature performances from The Band of The Royal Armoured Corps.

Last year, the awards raised more than £5,000 for Yorkshire Air Ambulance, and this year YABA will be raising money for Yorkshire Cancer Research.

The Yorkshire Asian Business Association works under the framework of the National Asian Business Association (NABA – www.nabauk.org).