Wartime weekend on North Yorkshire Moors Railway

THE Clock was turned back to the 1940s as thousands of people flocked to the Wartime Weekend event on the North Yorkshire Moors Railway.

Stations along the 18-mile preserved line were transformed over the weekend to create a wide range of World War Two scenarios, including troop movements, child evacuees and a cinema showing films and newsreels from the period.

Visitors got the chance to sample the amazing spirit and camaraderie of World War Two and enjoy the various re-enactments, entertainment and vehicle displays at Pickering, Le Visham, Goathland and Grosmont Stations.

There were Home Guard demonstrations at Goathland while Grosmont was the setting for music and dance entertainment. Levisham was transformed into the German-occupied French village of Le Visham with re-enactment displays and Café Allée du Bois. Meanwhile, wreath-laying ceremonies took place to remember the fallen in sombre ceremonies at Pickering and Grosmont stations.

Pickering Station recreated The Sidings’, a wartime street which included Joan’s wartime hair salon, a NAAFI and Sidings Inn, wartime traders and live entertainment. Ampleforth College Big Band entertained crowds with a repertoire of music from the 1930s and 1940s on Sunday afternoon.