WATCH: Doncaster man dressed as fish finger takes 300 votes from Lib Dem leader Tim Farron at General Election

A Doncaster man dressed as a fish finger polled more than 300 votes after going head to head with Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron at the General Election.

Local man Paul Anthony Ellis, who changed his named to Mr Fish Finger by deed poll, was met with rapturous cheers when it was revealed he had polled 309 votes in last night's contest in the Westmorland and Lonsdale constituency in Cumbria.

He finished fourth and last in the vote, with Mr Farron collecting 23,686 votes to claim a majority of 777.

Crowdfunders raised the £500 deposit so Mr Fish Finger, whose address is listed as being in the Don Valley constituency, could stand against Mr Farron.

It came after a 'poll', launched by the now closed-down Twitter account @SkipClaus, which claimed people had more confidence in a fish finger leading the country than Mr Farron.

If he had won, Mr Fish Finger had vowed to conduct any related business dressed as the breaded snack.

In his "manifishto" He wrote: "Even though I have only been in Pollocktics for a short while, I am fully codmitted to making Brexit work for the Codstituents of Westmorland and Lonsdale."

Other pledges included free fishing rods for everyone, no tax on chip shops and restaurants, more fish fingers on hospital menus and free fish for NHS staff.

He added: "If we had enough codidates to stand in every codstituency, we would not make manifishto promises that we can’t keep. "We would, however, make a firm codmitment to hake Britain great again by making all MPs pre-qualify before standing for election. "All codidates should pass a swimming test, and – once elected – must wear kipper ties and cod pieces for offishal duties."