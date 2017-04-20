WATCH: Dramatic video captures moment man is 'wrestled to ground' by police in Sheffield street

Dramatic video footage has emerged appearing to show police wrestling a man to the ground before arresting him in a Sheffield street.

Eyewitnesses told how four police cars swooped to Attercliffe Road in Attercliffe and 'boxed in' a silver Ford car at about 6pm this evening.

Footage of police apprehending a man.

Officers then appeared to wrestle the driver - believed to be a man aged in his late teens - to the ground before handcuffing him.

Eyewitness Timothy Brennan caught the incident on camera.

The 48-year-old Sheffield man said: "The police cars boxed in the other vehicle and it went into some railings.

"They then got a young lad out of the car and got him to the ground before arresting him and taking him away.

"It all looked quite dramatic. I'm not sure what it was all about."

Another witness said it looked like the lad was 'wrestled to the ground' by about eight police officers.

We have approached South Yorkshire Police for comment and are awaiting a response.