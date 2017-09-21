Watch Flying Scotsman and Tornado visit historic railway roundhouse

Two famous locomotives steamed into a railway turntable house today to celebrate its restoration.

Flying Scotsman, which is based at York's National Railway Museum, and the Tornado made a scheduled appearance at Barrow Hill Roundhouse in Derbyshire to mark its re-opening after a £1.2million Heritage Lottery Fund refurbishment.

A new entrance building has been added to the Midland Railway's original structure. A gala this weekend will also feature modern locomotives, while the steam-powered guests will haul passengers from Barrow Hill Halt up the Springwell branch line. Items of never-seen-before railway memorabilia will be on display.

It is the first time the Scotsman has visited the Roundhouse since 1974, when it attended a British Railways open day.

Barrow Hill Roundhouse is the last surviving railway roundhouse in the UK with an operational turntable. Built in 1870, it was threatened with demolition in 1991 when the site was closed by British Rail. It was saved by a group of dedicated volunteers who have transformed it into a premier railway venue.