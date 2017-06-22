WATCH: Heartbreaking video for Grenfell Tower single featuring Doncaster pop star Louis Tomlinson released

The emotional music video raising money for victims and survivors of the Grenfell Tower fire tragedy and starring Doncaster's Louis Tomlinson has been released.

The video for the cover of Simon and Garfunkel's Bridge Over Troubled Water was given its first airing on ITV ahead of last night's Coronation Street and is set to rocket to the top of the charts following the song's release yesterday morning.

The clip shows behind the scenes footage of stars such as Louis, Robbie Williams, Emeli Sande recording the single, as well as scenes of the community coming together in the aftermath of the blaze which has claimed at least 79 lives.

Plans for the single were announced by Simon Cowell just a day after the fire and was recorded three days later, with scores of celebrities spotted arriving at a west London studio.

Gareth Malone reportedly led a choir of 300 locals featuring Grenfell Tower residents on the single.

The Artists For Grenfell single is available on iTunes now and money raised through www.artistsforgrenfell.com will go towards The London Community Foundation.