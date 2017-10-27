WATCH: Is this the moment a ghost was caught on camera at Doncaster car dealership?

Have your say

This is the spooky moment cameras at a Doncaster car dealership captured 'ghosts' moving across the forecourt.

The grainy black and white footage shows two mysterious shapes which were filmed on CCTV at the Evans Halshaw Citroen dealership in Wheatley Hall Road earlier this week.

In the first clip, a tall shape can be seen appearing from behind a car and the second clip shows a smaller object darting across the forecourt.

The forecourt footage has caused viewers to ask what the mysterious apparitions are.

John Doak, dealer principal at the dealership said: “Whatever you believe in, the footage is strange!

“It would be great to hear what people think about the video and open up a discussion, just in time for Halloween!”