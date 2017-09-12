Watch: Leeds litter film nets 20,000 views

A film by a Yorkshire businessman with a passion for anti-littering has gained more than 20,000 views since it was filmed in Ilkley last month.

Former Joint Chairman of the Keighley-based Peter Black Holdings, Thomas Black, made the George Formby-inspired film following the success of the first anti-littering video three years ago.

The new film, called Cleaning Up The Lay-Bys, uses Formby’s When I’m Cleaning Windows as inspiration, and has seen Mr Black team up with writer Leeds director Mark Dexter, John Hirst and ukele player John Toothill.

Mr Black, who lives in Ilkley, said: “Although this is a light-hearted parody, with some amusing lyrics and an appearance by myself, the anti-litter message is as hard-hitting as ever. I believe the film makes it clear that dropping litter of any sort is anti-social, bad for the environment and eventually hits us all in the pocket.

“Litter is an absolute disaster and it is up to all of us, including manufacturers such as Cadbury and Coca Cola, and fast food outlets like McDonalds, to start being pro-active and to take this issue seriously.”

Mr Black believes three ideas could have a real impact on littering: Corporate sponsorship of stretches of litter-strewn roads and railway embankments and sidings; Encouraging supermarkets to reduce packaging and allowing customers to remove excessive packaging on site; and 10 per cent off coffee and soft drinks at fast-food outlets if customers bring their own cups.

A still from 'When I'm Cleaning Lay-bys'.

He added: “I am also aware that education is a crucial tool in any anti-litter campaign, so we will be sending our video to secondary schools across Yorkshire with the aim of teaching pupils the importance of keeping the environment clean and tidy. I believe strongly that a breakdown in family values and of discipline is directly linked to indiscriminate littering.”

Businessman Thomas Black in a still from 'When I'm Cleaning Lay-bys'.