Watch live: Now begins the healing, promises President-elect Trump after race goes to the wire

DONALD TRUMP has vowed to be “president for all Americans” after pulling off an astonishing victory in the race for the White House.

He told jubilant supporters it was “now time for America to bind the wounds of division and come together”.

He pledged to keep his promise to “make America great again” after beating Hillary Clinton in a battle which went down to the wire.

At the end of one of the most divisive elections in modern US history, the Republican candidate sealed victory when he took key battleground states Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

The Clinton camp initially refused to throw in the towel.

But Mr Trump told supporters shortly before 8am UK time: “I’ve just received a call from Secretary Clinton. She congratulated us - it’s about us - on our victory and I congratulated her and her family on a very, very hard fought campaign.”

Supporters of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump react as they watch the election results during Trump's election night rally

Mr Trump went out of his way to show magnanimity towards a campaign rival he had labelled “crooked Hillary”.

And there was none of his trademark confrontational rhetoric as he made his victory speech.

But international markets were panicked by the Trump victory, with London’s FTSE 100 Index dropping as much as 2% on opening.

Shares also tumbled in Asia and the dollar and Mexican peso fell.

Donald Trump has taken four key swing states, including Florida

Wins in the swing states of Florida, Ohio and North Carolina earlier in the night helped give Mr Trump a lead in the race to the 270 electoral college votes required to take the White House.

The election of the outspoken businessman and TV personality, who has never held public office, illustrates the anger and frustration felt by many Americans at the political establishment represented by Democratic former secretary of state Mrs Clinton.

In an potential upset which has drawn parallels to the Brexit victory in the UK, Mr Trump rewrote the rules of political campaigning.

Mrs Clinton’s failure to become the first female president in US history would bring down the curtain on a political career which has seen her spend decades at the heart of American politics.

That experience may have played a major role in the result.

Mr Trump campaigned on a promise to “drain the swamp” in Washington, with Mrs Clinton’s use of a private email server while secretary of state and the 2012 attack on the US diplomatic compound in Benghazi, Libya, frequently highlighted during his campaign against the rival he dubbed “crooked Hillary”.

International markets panicked as Mr Trump closed in on victory, with shares tumbling and the dollar falling in value against the Japanese Yen.

Mr Trump’s outspoken rhetoric about Mexicans during the campaign - and his promise to build a wall between the US and its southern neighbour - also triggered a fall in the peso.

There were ecstatic scenes at Mr Trump’s victory party, where their candidate reportedly arrived shortly before 7.30am UK time.

But across Manhattan, the mood at Mrs Clinton’s gathering was funereal, with many supporters in tears.

