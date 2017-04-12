WATCH: Newborn lemurs at the Yorkshire Wildlife Park

These beautiful baby ring-tailed lemurs are among the spring arrivals at the Yorkshire Wildlife Park.

The twins were born to mum Humbug on April 2 at the Doncaster attraction.

Their birth comes just two weeks after the troop of 13 lemurs were moved into a new purpose-built enclosure in the park's Lemur Woods.

“Humbug is an experienced mum and has had 11 babies previously here over the years. She has always previously given birth during the night, but obviously felt very comfortable and relaxed here in Lemur Woods. The babies are doing well – they cling on to their mum while she moves around and even jumps through the trees so it is quite an adventurous start to life!” said ranger Colin Northcott.

The newly-enlarged troop of 15 lemurs includes the twins' father Tink. In the wild, a troop of ring-tailed lemurs is usually around 7-18 strong. They are found in Madagascar and are one of 110 species of lemur fliving on the island, which is the only place in the world where lemurs are found.