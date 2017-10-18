Watch ready-made 'bedroom pods' installed in new Hull hotel

Have your say

This time-lapse footage shows prefabricated 'bedroom pods' lifted into place as a new Hull hotel takes shape.

The DoubleTree by Hilton is located in Ferensway, on the site of the former LA's nightclub.

The hotel's 165 bedrooms were all made as transportable 'pods' in China before being shipped to the UK and lifted into place by cranes.

Each pod contains a ready-decorated bedroom, bathroom, corridor space and furniture - and they are designed to slot together like jigsaw pieces.

The video footage shows the hotel taking shape ahead of its opening at the end of the year.

It will also boast a rooftop bar and a ballroom.