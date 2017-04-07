WATCH: See inside this abandoned girls' school

This historic former girls' school in Headingley was later used as a TV set.

Leeds Girls' High School was founded in 1876 to expand female educational opportunities in the city, and the senior school was built in the early 1900s. Junior sections of the school were housed in converted villas nearby.

The site was abandoned in 2008, when the school merged with the boys' Leeds Grammar to become Grammar School at Leeds and moved to Alwoodley. It has since been earmarked for housing development.

In 2010, ITV converted the school into a set for the filming of their hospital drama Monroe, starring James Nesbitt as a consultant neurosurgeon. The fictional St Matthew's Hospital had ambulance bays and changing rooms for the cast.

Urban explorers have discovered well-preserved science laboratories, some with bottles of chemicals still on display.