WATCH:Student Union erupts in celebration as Nick Clegg loses Sheffield Hallam seat

Former Sheffield Hallam MP Nick Clegg became one of the most high-profile figures to lose his seat in the election and the reaction was somewhat mixed.

Many Lib Dem supporters were devastated to see the loss of their former leader while some political commentators warned of the dangers of losing Mr Clegg from government.

However, the reaction from students in Sheffield, and across the country, was fairly consistent.

Mr Clegg's support with students has nosedived since he famously U-turned on his pledge to scrap tuition fees in 2010.

Young people turned out in their droves to vote on Thursday, with almost a 78 per cent turnout in Sheffield Hallam voting Labour's Jared O'Mara in.

The news of Mr Clegg's loss was broadcast live on BBC and was met by huge scenes of celebration in one student union.

A big screen showing the BBC's rolling election coverage was put up in the Old Bar at Leeds Student Union with hundreds of students staying up through the night to watch the drama unfold.

As the news of Mr Clegg's demise was made official, students leapt up out of their seats in celebration in scenes similar to a football match.

The camera pans round the bar to reveal even more students dancing and cheering before a Jeremy Corbyn chant rings out around the bar.

Mr Clegg has held his Sheffield Hallam seat since 2005 before he became leader of the party in December 2007.

However, Labour rival Mr O'Mara took his seat with 21,881 votes compared to Mr Clegg's 19,756.

A sombre-looking Mr Clegg said he had "never shirked from the political battlefield" and warned of the "agonising" future ahead for the next government that seeks to unite a divided country.