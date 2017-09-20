Watch the heart racing moment a Harrogate grandmother dives 15,000 ft

Have your say

A 70-year old grandmother tore through the skies to raise funds for charity, leaping from a plane at 15,000 ft.

Dorothy Parish from Shaw Mills braved the tandem skydive last Sunday, free falling for one minute before safely coming back down to the ground with her parachute.

The heart racing stunt raised £600 for the Methodist charity Action for Children, who assist disadvantaged children across the UK.

A long time supporter of the charity Dorothy has raised thousands of pounds for them over the years, including a cycling challenge across Jordan with her husband Philip.

Her daughter Steph Parish said: "She is an amazing woman who would help anyone and this latest fund raising effort demonstrates that perfectly."

