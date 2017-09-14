Watch the 'hive of activity' as 40,000 visitors set to descend on Harrogate Flower Show 2017

Giant vegetables will be arriving at the Great Yorkshire Showground all through the night, and into the early hours of the morning as part of the final preparations for the Harrogate Autumn Flower Show, which starts tomorrow.

Organisers are expecting 35,000 to 40,000 visitors over the three days, from Friday to Sunday, and thousands of exhibitors are already on site getting their plants ready for the judges.

Harrogate Flower Show

The PR and Marketing Officer for the show, Camilla Harrison, said the showground will be a "hive of activity."

She said: "What the autumn show offers is a celebration of the harvest and all the wonderful produce that everyone has worked so hard for over the year.

"The show's theme, unique to this year, is Postcards from the Hedge, paying tribute to brave hunters. The exhibition really takes visitors on a journey around the world through their gardens, risking life and limb to bring back wonderful plants for us. Some of them put Indiana Jones to shame. They are raiders of the lost park.

"It is exciting to see how it all gradually develops from empty halls into a wonderful flower show in just 24 to 36 hours. The preparations start weeks and months ahead, with exhibitors making sure that their flowers and plants are in perfect condition for the judges.

"Exhibitors travel from right across the country and work very hard in the run up to it."

Other big highlights of the show this year include the plant nursery pavilion, autumn garden borders, and the feast food theatre.