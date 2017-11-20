Watch the shotgun blast and knife attack which led three Leeds men to be jailed for attempted murder

THIS was the terrifying moment three attackers armed with a shotgun and knives attempted to murder a man on a street packed with party goers during the Leeds West Indian Carnival weekend.

Victim Jason Bailey, 42, was ‘hunted’ down before being blasted in the chest with a shotgun at point blank range and stabbed in the shoulder during the 2016 carnival.

Two of the men who were involved in the shooting, and the CCTV footage

A Leeds Crown Court judge today jailed the three attackers for a total of 52 years after hearing they surrounding him outside the Nite Trax club on Chapeltown Road just before 1am on August 29 last year.

Prosecutor, Timothy Capstick, said Shaquille Liddie, 24, pulled a shotgun from his overcoat and fired it at Mr Bailey, but the gun apparently misfired.

Mr Capstick said Kemar Ricketts, 28, and former soldier Seoin Allen, 33, attacked Mr Bailey with knives and Allen stabbed him in the left shoulder.

The court heard Liddie then aimed the shotgun at Mr Bailey again and shot him in the chest at point blank range.

Shaquille Liddie

Mr Capstick said Mr Bailey spent four weeks in hospital and have to have follow-up appointments for nine months after being left with shotgun pellets lodged in his body.

The violence was caught on CCTV, which was played to the court during yesterday’s sentencing hearing.

Liddie, of no fixed abode, admitted attempted murder.

Ricketts and Allen, both of no fixed abode, denied attempted murder, but were convicted by a Leeds Crown Court jury after a trial.

Seion Allen

Ahmed Nadim, for Liddie, said: “The defendant has no prior convictions for offences of violence.” Nina Grahame, for Ricketts, said: “This is an out of character offence.”

The court was told Allen has seen active service in the British Army and suffers from post traumatic stress disorder. Judge Guy Kearl QC jailed Liddie for 14-years and Rickets and Allen for 19-years each.

Judge Kearl told them: “It is plain from the footage that this was not a spontaneous attack but that you had hunted him down.”