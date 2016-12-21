Watch: Yorkshire Prose creates Yorkshire version of Twas the Night Before Christmas

Master of the Yorkshire dialect, Ben Taylor, aka the Yorkshire Prose, has written his own version of a festive classic, Twas the Night Before Christmas.
The witty poet, who has racked up thousands of views on YouTube since his emergence in early November, has written a special, Yorkshire version of the Christmas Eve poem, It wo t’neyt affoar Christmas, and recited it in his local Asda in Wakefield whilst doing his Christmas shop.
Ben Taylor, The Yorkshire Prose, said: “The Yorkshire dialect is a thing of beauty and what better way to celebrate it than to recite the Yorkshire version of It wo t’neyt affoar Christmas.
The thought came to me as I was doing my Christmas shop at Asda so I recorded it there and then. I hope all the Yorkshire children enjoy having my version read to them on Christmas Eve.”
The full Yorkshire lyrics are as follows:
It wo t’neyt affoar Christmas
And all through t’ouse
Norra creature wo stirring
Not even a mouse.
Allt bairns i’bed dreaming
What Santa might bring
Spogs n spice
n toys fit for a king.
Me wife a kip too
She’d bin at it while late
Art shopping fot snap
For us lot t’ate.
Bahh she does a good job
Preppin dinner for hours
A dunt knaw are she does it
She must a super powers.
A thowt ad just check
At what wo int fridge
Oooh Christmas pie
I’ll just ev a smidge!
A went and et it at table
Leaving St nicks mince pie
Though, I supped his sherry
A dint want im to drink drive!
A looked rahnd t’room
At tinsel all ovvert oil
N oped a wunt be left
Wi just a lump a coil.
N that’s when I urd it
A clattering art side
N when a flung oppent curtains
Tha weynt believe worra spied!
A gret group a reindeer!
And Rudolphs red nose
Wi a sleigh fulla presents
And Santa in tow!
He squeezed darnt chimney
Wi just enough room
And I slipped arta sight
Norra moment too soon
His cheeks wo rosy
N is beard wo white
N is Ho Ho hooo
Filled stockings wi delight
I heard im troughing
So rahnd t’corner a peered
And he turned n smiled
Wi pie crumbs in is beard
He wo back off up chimney
Wi a nod n a wink
Ah toddled off to bed
After another stiff drink
Ahh wo appy as can be
As a drifted off snoring
Knowing me famli ud be smiling
That next Christmas morning.