Watchdog deems Leeds out-of-school service ‘inadequate’

The wellbeing of children was “compromised” at an out-of-school service, according to an Ofsted inspector.

A report by the schools watchdog has deemed The Fun Zone at Rothwell Primary School ‘inadequate’ after a previous ‘good’ rating in 2015.

After a visit on May 10, Inspector Laura Hoyland found: “There are significant safeguarding risks to children. The safeguarding lead practitioner has not attended child protection training and does not have good enough knowledge of how to recognise the signs and symptoms of possible abuse.

In addition, she does not ensure staff have knowledge and understanding of who to report safeguarding concerns to. A robust recruitment procedure is not in place and recruitment records are not available for inspection. The provider does not ensure that there is a qualified paediatric first-aid member of staff on the premises at times when children are present. In addition, permission to administer medication to children is not obtained from parents.”

The report adds: “Children’s well-being is compromised. Of the three staff employed at the setting none hold a valid paediatric first-aid certificate.”

But it adds that parents find staff friendly and praised information about the setting, run by the Nicola Wyke-Ulliott and Edward Wyke-Ulliott Partnership, that is readily available through a new website.

A spokesperson for the service said it was disappointed “given we have more than 10 years’ experience of running specific out of school childcare” and previous Ofsted reports had indicated it was a good service.

They went on: “Since the report we have addressed the two main areas of concern and all staff and the manager have attended a safeguarding training course provided by the local authority to update their knowledge to incorporate the new best practice.” Paediatric first aid has since been renewed.