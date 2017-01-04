Watson admits to Corbyn strategy snub

LABOUR deputy leader Tom Watson has revealed Jeremy Corbyn excludes him on key discussions about the party’s strategy.

Mr Watson also declined to say it would be a “good thing” for Mr Corbyn to lead Labour into the next General Election but promised to support him and said his victory in last summer’s leadership election had to be respected.

The revelations emerged in an interview with former Downing Street communications chief Alistair Campbell for GQ magazine.

Asked about his discussions with Mr Corbyn, Mr Watson said he was “not on his strategy committee” and did not know who was.

MrWatson said that “nobody should be in any doubt it will be his manifesto”, adding: “He will lead in developing those policies and I will support him.”

Recent weeks have seen suggestions that Mr Corbyn could step down ahead of the next General Election due to take place in 2020 but Mr Watson played down that idea.

When asked by Mr Campbell if it was a “good thing or a bad thing” that Mr Corbyn will be leader at the next election, Mr Corbyn replied: “It doesn’t matter, that is the situation.

“I made my position clear, gave private counsel, based on the fact it was difficult to lead without the confidence of a majority of MPs, but he took a different view, the membership backed him and we have to respect that.”

Mr Watson led failed negotiations to broker a peace deal between Mr Corbyn and the bulk of the parliamentary party opposed to him after a mass shadow cabinet walkout in June last year.

The pair are believed to have a sometimes strained relationship.

While Mr Corbyn enjoyed a decisive victory in last summer’s leadership contest he continues to enjoy and uneasy relationship with most Labour MPs.

Some Corbyn supporters are attempting to have critical MPs deselected.