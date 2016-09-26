Wayne really is living the dream at York hotel

Wayne Brady, doorman at The Grand Hotel & Spa, has taken the accolade of Splendid Family Member of the Year.

He was presented with the prize at a ceremony held in the Empire Suite at Holiday Inn London Wembley.

The Splendid Family Awards, open to all 20 of the Splendid Hospitality Group’s regional portfolio, paid tribute to employees across the company, all of whom had been nominated by their colleagues and peers.

Many guests at the York hotel – which is the only five-star hotel in Yorkshire – will be familiar with Mr Brady’s sunny disposition, his warm welcome and his overwhelming desire to ensure guests have the very best experience – whether they are residents or simply dropping by to use the spa or dine in the restaurant.

Mr Brady is also a familiar figure within the Splendid Hospitality Group with his motto of “Living the dream” having been taken on by other hotels and staff members. On collecting the award, Wayne invited Shiraz Boghani, chairman, Splendid Hospitality Group, and Stuart Bailey, CEO, Splendid Hospitality Group, to join him on stage along with Karan Khanna (Vice President, Operations, UK & Ireland for InterContinental Hotels Group) and they formed the letters “LTD” with their hands symbolising the catchphrase.

Maria Florou, General Manager of The Grand, was thrilled with Wayne’s success: “We are all extremely proud of Wayne; it is deserved recognition of what a genuinely wonderful person he is.”

Gemma Meale, Director of HR for the group said: “The Splendid Family Awards gives us an official way to recognise and thank our employees for their hard work, dedication and commitment. We also had the opportunity to honour those who have really excelled in what they do - transforming a job into a passion. These winners are what we call the hospitality stars of tomorrow helping us to pave the Splendid Hospitality Way.”

The Splendid Hospitality Group also includes York’s Ibis Hotel, Hotel Indigo and Holiday Inn Express as well as The New Ellington Hotel in Leeds and the Holiday Inn Express Leeds-East.