Wayne Rooney banned for two years and ordered to carry out 100 hours of community service after drink-drive shame

Footballer Wayne Rooney has been banned from driving for two years and ordered to perform 100 hours of unpaid work as part of a 12-month community order at Stockport Magistrates' Court after pleading guilty to drink driving.

The Everton striker and former England captain apologised for an "unforgivable lack of judgment" after he was sentenced for being nearly three times the drink drive limit on a night out while his pregnant wife and their three sons were on holiday.

He was stopped by police when driving a woman's black Volkswagen Beetle in Wilmslow, Cheshire, at 2am on September 1.

Rooney, 31, was later arrested and bailed, and on Monday he appeared at Stockport Magistrates' Court where he was banned from driving for two years and ordered to perform 100 hours of unpaid work as part of a 12-month community order.

Rooney's legal team asked District Judge John Temperley to consider not imposing a community order because of his ongoing charitable work.

However the judge said he was "not convinced" that imposing a large fine "would have the same effect".

Rooney was also told to pay £85 prosecution costs and a victim surcharge for the same amount.

The court was told that a breathalyser test measured Rooney's alcohol level to be 104 microgrammes in 100 millilitres of breath.

The drink-drive limit in England and Wales is 35 microgrammes per 100 millilitres of breath.

In a statement issued to the Press Association after his plea, he said: "Following today's court hearing I want publicly to apologise for my unforgivable lack of judgment in driving while over the legal limit. It was completely wrong.

"I have already said sorry to my family, my manager and chairman and everyone at Everton FC.

"Now I want to apologise to all the fans and everyone else who has followed and supported me throughout my career.

"Of course I accept the sentence of the court and hope that I can make some amends through my community service."

Rooney was given a warm welcome at Old Trafford on his return to former club Manchester United on Sunday but it ended in disappointment with a 4-0 defeat for his boyhood club Everton, which he rejoined during the summer break.

He has been married to his high-school sweetheart Coleen since 2008 and they have three children together.

Mrs Rooney recently announced she is pregnant with their fourth child.

Rooney entered Court Two at just before 10.30am in a dark blue suit and black tie, and sat in the public gallery next to his agent Paul Stretford.

Less than a minute later he was called into the dock to confirm his full name, Wayne Mark Rooney, his address and date of birth.

He briefly had his hands in his pockets as he walked into the dock but swiftly moved them behind his back as he faced the judge.

When asked how he pleaded to the charge that he drove under the influence of alcohol while over the prescribed limit, he replied guilty.

Kate Gaskell, prosecuting, said a police officer on patrol was on duty in Altrincham Road, Wilmslow at 2.10am when they noticed the rear tail-light of a Volkswagen Beetle on the left hand side had gone out.

She said the officer intended to follow the vehicle but it pulled over with Rooney seen to be at the wheel with a female in the front passenger seat.

Ms Gaskell said the footballer provided a positive roadside breath test before he was taken to a police station where the reading was confirmed.

The court heard that Rooney currently had three points on his driving licence for a speeding offence on August 24 2016.

After the hearing Rooney left court with his lawyers again followed by a media scrum of TV cameras, press photographers and reporters.

His entourage fought their way through the throng to a waiting people carrier with tinted windows and the footballer was driven away.