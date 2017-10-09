‘We are working on Brexit no-deal scenario’

THE Government is working on plans for a so-called “no deal” scenario if it fails to negotiate a new trade deal with the EU after Brexit, Theresa May has said.

The Prime Minister added that she was confident a good deal could be struck with Brussels, as she refused to name a deadline for walking away from negotiations without an agreement.

There has been growing pressure on ministers to step up their preparations for Brexit talks failing to strike a new deal on trade.

Some have called for the Government to set a deadline of Christmas to see serious progress on the next phase of talks with the European Union.

Mrs May told MPs: “I recognise the concerns that people have to ensure that they know what the situation is going to be in the future.

“The Government is preparing, is working on what steps will be necessary for whatever the eventuality, whether we do negotiate a deal or whether we don’t negotiate a deal.

“In doing that, we are holding discussions with business.”

Mrs May had earlier said she still expected to be able to negotiate a good deal, adding that it was not the case Britain would not get one if talks did not progress to the next phase later this month.

“I believe, as has been indicated by others, that actually we are seeing more of a movement on the European Union side to recognise the importance of discussing the trade negotiations, and to be considering the necessity of an implementation period,” said the Prime Minister.

Kevin Hollinrake, Tory MP for Thirsk and Malton, asked Mrs May whether she would consider “a line in the sand” for a date where Britain would walk away from negotiations if sufficient progress had not been towards a new trade deal.

“I think one of the points about negotiation is that it’s important that we keep our hand free, as free as possible, in those negotiations,” said the Prime Minister.

“We do want to ensure that we take business with us, and there are a number of ways in which we’re discussing the future arrangement with business.

“The implementation period I think is important for business and I hope that we can get on to discuss that as early as possible with the European Union.

“But I think we do need to maintain a degree of flexibility in our negotiating positions.”

Earlier the European Commission’s chief spokesman flatly dismissed Mrs May’s suggestion that compromises offered in her high-profile speech in Florence last month meant it was now time for Brussels to show “flexibility” and allow discussions on the future UK-EU trade relationship to begin after the October 19-20 European Council summit. As the fifth round of formal Brexit talks got under way in Brussels, Margaritis Schinas told reporters that “the ball is entirely in the UK court” to reach agreement on Britain’s “divorce deal”, without which the EU has said it will not move on to the second phase of talks, involving trade. But just hours later, the Prime Minister rejected the Commission’s stance.