Wearable art forms new centrepiece for Spring Flower Show

A riot of colour is blossoming at the Harrogate Spring Flower Show amid an exhibition of wearable art.

The floral costumes, on display in Europe for the first time at this week’s show, will form the centrepiece for the new theme, HortCouture.

Barry Barrington sprays his foliage ahead of the show.

Artist Jenny Gillies collection, The Christchurch Connection, is one of a series of attractions exploring the links between flowers, plants and style.

“We were completely blown away by the fabulous detail and stunning spectacle of her flower gowns – they are a perfect fit for our spring HortCouture theme,” said Harrogate Flower Show director Nick Smith.

As well as the flower gowns, this week’s show will feature a Green Room, furnished from plant material including flower-filled cushions, a moss sofa, and living flower wallpaper.

Alongside the show gardens, with themes from a military prayer space to the Magic Roundabout, there will be arrangements celebrating fashion icons, Vivienne Westwood, Versace, Chanel and Ralph Lauren.

Susanne Loweth from the Flowers from the Farm stand, arranges the flowers.

The Harrogate Spring Flower Show will run from today until April 23 at the Great Yorkshire Showground.