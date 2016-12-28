WEATHER: Warning issued as freezing fog set to cause misery for drivers across Yorkshire

A yellow weather warning has been issued for Yorkshire as freezing fog is set to cause misery out on the roads.

The Met Office has warned that freezing fog patches overnight on Wednesday and Thursday will create 'difficult' driving conditions and journeys are likely to take longer than normal.

In some areas, visibility could be as low as under 100 metres.

There could also be delays to air travel.

A spokesman for the weather forecasters said: "Freezing fog patches will become more widespread and locally dense during Wednesday evening, overnight and through Thursday morning. Driving conditions will be difficult with journeys likely to take longer than usual whilst some delays to air travel are possible.

"A few patches of fog will persist during Wednesday afternoon across East Wales, the Midlands and eastern England, then reforming or thickening up over these areas quickly during the evening and more widely across the rest of the warning area overnight and into Thursday morning.

"Whilst not all areas will have fog, where it does form the visibility could be less than 100 metres.

"Combined with temperatures below freezing, there is also the risk of ice forming on some untreated surfaces particularly later in the night and early on Thursday morning. The fog patches are expected to slowly thin during Thursday, although some patches may persist throughout the day."