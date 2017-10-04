Week-long Guinness World Record drumming attempt launches at Harrogate shopping centre

An extraordinary week-long Guinness World Record attempt launched at the Victoria Shopping Centre yesterday.

Taking on the mammoth challenge of drumming continuously for 170 hours, Matt Pargeter from Harrogate aims to raise £10,000 for four charities close to his heart.

Drummer Matt Pargeter starting his attempt.

With only one five minute break allowed per hour under the rules set by Guinness, Matt’s plan is to drum right through to Thursday, to accumulate some time to sleep.

A varied playlist ranging from cheesy pop to 80s, 90s and heavy metal, is just one of the things keeping Matt energised through the week.

It is the unexpected moments and the support from family, friends and the charities that is giving him the biggest lift.

Harrogate choir Rock Up and Sing! performed on the opening night, and it was their spontaneous joining in before they even started the set that meant the most to Matt.

Matt said: “Rock Up and Sing were just unbelievable, they lifted me so much. I wish they could come back every night. When they started freestyling and joining in when they arrived, I had goosebumps - it was just amazing.

“It’s the unexpected moments that make it really special - just seeing people coming through the shopping centre dancing and getting involved.”

The Mayor of the Borough of Harrogate, Coun Anne Jones joined a crowd of supporters to cheer Matt on in the countdown to his attempt.

The thought of raising vital funds for the Harrogate Homeless Project, Saint Michael’s Hospice, the Harrogate district branch of Mind, and Mind nationally, is driving Matt towards the end of his challenge, and on Tuesday night he was in great spirits.

He said: “It’s going better than I expected, I’m really relieved to not have picked up any injuries early on. It’s going to be the muscle tiredness, soreness and sleep deprivation that will be the hardest things now."

To donate to the charities and back Matt’s attempt, go to: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Matt-Pargeter