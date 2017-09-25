Welcome for u-turn on North Yorkshire fire crew numbers

A U-TURN over firefighter numbers has been welcomed by Thirsk and Malton MP Kevin Hollinrake.

The North Yorkshire Fire Authority is expected to reverse plans to allow some new vehicles to be crewed by fewer than four fighters.

Labour members of the authority had previously opposed the move and Mr Hollinrake last week joined the criticism, warning lives could be put at risk.

The authority’s next meeting is expected to discuss a revised proposal that would see the tactical response vehicles stationed at Malton, Northallerton, Ripon and Harrogate crewed with four firefighters.

Mr Hollinrake said: “I am delighted with this change of policy because, without four officers in attendance, the requisite number to enter a burning building, I was worried that lives were in danger.

“In an effort to save money the Fire Authority has recently changed its policy to allow a crew of just two or three firemen on the vehicle.

“This meant they had to wait for backup before going inside, putting lives at risk. I congratulate the chief fire officer for listening to the arguments and acting swiftly and I am convinced that this decision will not only save lives, but make the fire service safer for everyone.”

The use of four crew on TRV vehicles, which are replacing some standard fire engines, will take effect by April at the latest.

Simon Wall, chairman of the Fire Brigades Union in North Yorkshire, said: “We welcome this news, which could potentially save up to 20 firefighter posts over the coming year.

“This is the right course of action to safeguard both the public and firefighters.”