Welcome to Yorkshire's most expensive street

A street in north Leeds has been named as the most expensive address in Yorkshire.

Roundhay Park Lane came 10th in property website Zoopla's survey of the priciest streets outside London, with most homes costing well over £1million to buy.

Located between the villages of Alwoodley and Shadwell, it offers its well-heeled residents a peaceful semi-rural setting.

One property, Oakhill House, was recently listed on estate agents Rightmove's website with an asking price of £2,750,000. The six-bedroom period home has its own tennis court, five bathrooms, an enviable expanse of lawn and 'spectacular views'.

It's situated in a mecca for golfers, in the middle of a triangle between the courses at Alwoodley, Brandon and Roundhay Park. Other prestigious clubs are also clustered nearby.

It's a quick skip across the ring road into Roundhay, where residents can enjoy visiting the chic restaurants and cafes on Street Lane.

And it's close to some of the city's top schools, with The Grammar School at Leeds, Allerton Grange and Roundhay all within easy driving distance, as well as popular Shadwell Primary.

A site to the east of the road has also been proposed as a possible location for a new Roundhay Park Primary School.