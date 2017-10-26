Well-known Doncaster company boss dies after long illness

A well known Doncaster company boss who met Prince Charles after his firm was hit by the disastrous 2007 floods has died after a long illness.

Mike Spiller, who was chairman of Toll Bar based engineering firm Optima International, died earlier this month at the age of 70.

Mike Spiller outside his firm in 1999.

Mr Spiller, who was a familiar face on the local business scene, met the Prince of Wales when he toured the Toll Bar and Bentley areas during the floods which devastated the area a decade ago.

His firm, based at Askern Road, Toll Bar, which produces wire products, was among hundreds of businesses and homes hit when floodwaters left the area under more than 6ft of water.

He died at home surrounded by his family on October 12.

An obituary said that Mr Spiller had passed away peacefully after a long illness "surrounded by his loving family."

Mr Spiller meets Prince Charles at the height of the 2007 floods crisis.

It described him as a "well-known gentleman of the Doncaster and surrounding areas" and "a devoted husband to Carol, devoted dad to Debi and Simon and caring grandpa to Liam, Robyn, Connor and Carys."

It also described him as "a loving Grandpops to Scarlett and a friend to many."

The funeral service will take place at St Helen's Church, Burghwallis on November 1 at 1pm followed by interment in the church cemetery.