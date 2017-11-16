Well known former school teacher and mum of ex-Doncaster Rovers boss dies

A well-known and popular former schoolteacher who was also the mother of a former Doncaster Rovers boss has died.

Zoe Beaglehole, who spent many years teaching in the Doncaster area in Moorends and Sykehouse and was a familiar face to hundreds of pupils, died earlier this month at the age of 82.

Her son Steve was manager at Doncaster Rovers in the 90s.

Mrs Beaglehole, 82, was the mother of Steve Beaglehole who was in charge of Rovers between 1991 and 1993 and is currently a youth coach at former Premier League winners Leicester City.

The family's name is synonymous with sport in Doncaster with Mrs Beaglehole's widower Eddie actively involved in introducing generations of youngsters to football in Doncaster and winning the Alick Jeffrey Award in 2016 for his contribution to grassroots sport.

Mrs Beaglehole of Fishlake, died on November 7 in hospital after an illness.

As well as her husband and Steve, she also leaves other children Andrew and Helen.

An obituary described her as a "dear mum in law, dear grandma and sister."

The funeral service will take place at St Cuthbert's Parish Church, Fishlake on November 22 at 10.30am followed by interment in the church yard.