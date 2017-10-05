Well-known Sheffield company boss dies suddenly at 52

Have your say

A well-known Sheffield company boss has died suddenly at the age of 52.

Ian Furniss, who was managing director at city-based Furniss and White Foundries, died on September 20.

Mr Furniss, formerly of Bawtry, was in charge at the company's base on the North Anston Trading Estate in Abbey Way.

The firm, which was set up in 1980, is as family owned steel foundry specialising in castings, fabrications and precision machining.

An obituary for Mr Furniss described him as: "A dear son, husband, dad, brother and uncle."

The funeral service will take place on October 12 at St. Nicholas' Church, Bawtry at 3.00pm followed by private burial and afterwards at Mount Pleasant Hotel, Doncaster.