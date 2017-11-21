West Park's late night Xmas shopping in Harrogate

Late night shopping, special offers at one of Harrogate’s premium food emporiums, what's not to like about a special event taking place in Harrogate tomorrow night, Thursday?

Renowned as an award-winning food hall, café and deli, Weetons is to present a Christmas Entertain Evening next Thursday, November 23 - and the whole parade of independent shops along the West Park row will be joining in the fun with their own special offers.

As well as special offers, tastings and give-aways, Weetons Food Hall will be unveiling the brand new Weetons gin.

Since it was first launched as a farm shop in 2005, Weetons has firmly established itself in the hearts of food lovers in the region.

The Times newspaper voted it as one of the top 25 places to have brunch in the whole of the country.



Intent on making the most of its long term relationships with farmers, growers and suppliers in the region - even its asparagus is sourced from Knaresborough - next week’s special event will see local suppliers inviting the public to sample their wares for the festive season, including cheeses, chutneys, wines, spirits and sweet treats.

Weetons advises that all this is best experienced with a warming glass of mulled wine in hand.

Tomorrow nigh, Thursday's event runs from 6m to 9pm.