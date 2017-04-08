West Yorkshire charity which took part in Tour De France & Tour De Yorkshire closes due to cuts

A creative charity which helped thousands of people enjoy the arts for more than a quarter of a century has closed.

Wakefield-based Faceless Arts announced its closure after 26 years of bringing creativity to deprived and isolated communities.

The group started Wakefield Kite Festival, helped run Pontefract Liquorice Festival and took outdoor art to countries including Ireland, Canada, Singapore, France, Turkey and Austria.

Faceless, which was set up in 1990, also took part in events including the Tour De France, Tour de Yorkshire, London 2012 and the millennium celebrations.

Last year the organisation, which provided free artistic experiences to around 40,000 people a year, held its 25th anniversary celebrations at Hepworth Wakefield. Artist director Bev Adams said: “It has been a real privilege to work with so many talented artists over the years, to travel to unique places, hear fascinating stories and get creative with wonderful people.

“We loved bringing people from all walks of life together to create great art and we take with us some very fond memories.”

Faceless was forced to close after losing funding from the Arts Council and Wakefield Council, which have both been hit by government budget cuts.

Julie Connolly, who chaired the board of trustees at Faceless, said: “I am aware that Faceless’s team of artists are currently pursuing new ways to continue their work whether separately as freelance artists or corroboratively.

“We are glad that their work will not stop, and we wish them every success in the future.”